HOUSTON (CW39) TGIF! CW39 Houston Happens is driving full speed ahead into the weekend. CW39 Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is live at the Houston Summer Auto Show at NRG Center.

And if you’re looking for a road trip or plane ride getaway The Travel Mom has you covered. See where she flew off to today and a chance to win a free vacay!

Plus, meteorologist Star Harvey has our weekend weather and is keeping an eye on the tropics.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston. Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.