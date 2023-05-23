HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has quite the show in store for you today.

It’s Tasty Tuesday and she has the “scoop” on Blue Bell’s most Texan flavor yet, Dr. Pepper Float. Blue Bell joins her LIVE to serve up a cool recipe.

Plus, Houston Ballet is getting ready to close out its 2022-23 season with a classic, “Swan Lake” and a very Houston inspired ballet in the triple bill of “Divergence”. Principal dancers, Connor Walsh and Jessica Collado join Maggie LIVE in studio before they take to the stage.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.