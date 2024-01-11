HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has a little extra “pep” in her step!

The AFC South Champion Houston Texans will host the Cleveland Browns this Saturday, Jan. 13 at 3:30 p.m. at NRG Stadium for the Playoff game powered by Reliant. We want to see all of H-Town at the game on Saturday. COME EARLY AND BE LOUD! Helping us get in the winning spirit we are joined LIVE by two Houston Texans Cheerleaders. They give us the play-by-play of all the festivities.

Ido also has out game day forecast and everything we need to know ahead of the freeze headed our way.

We also have more from CES 2024 in Las Vegas. You won’t believe all of the technology!

Are you stuck in a job you don’t love? Or are ready for a career change? Podcast host and author, Joe Mull joins us LIVE with tangible steps to land a job that will actually be fulfilling.

Speaking of fulfilling, PJ’s Coffee and Craft Pita are LIVE in studio serving up some great specials.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9 – 10 a.m. on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.