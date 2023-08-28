HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is starting your week off right.

In today’s top talkers a Sealy man is taking his love to new heights with his proposal at Hobby Airport. Plus, Needville Little League played their hearts out at the Little League World Series and are heading home winners in our book. And Houston’s Simone Biles makes history after winning a record 8th all-around national title at the US Gymnastics Championships!

We also remember the man behind the mic and the money, Bob Barker “The Price is Right” host who passed away at the age of 99.

It’s Motivational Monday, Nettie Jones, an accomplished, licensed psychotherapist for the last 25 years, has just released her first book, The Girlfriend’s Therapist Handbook: Owning Your Truth & Transforming Your Life. She’s LIVE in studio talking about her guide to help women reach their full potential by learning to love themselves FIRST.

Also, Houston-based artist, Lah Pat, is quickly becoming a household name as his first single, “Rodeo” reached the Billboard Top 40 earlier this summer. On the heels of his new video, “Kamikaze” being released he performs in studio LIVE. He also talks to Maggie about his journey from being incarcerated for eight years at the age of 16, to now.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

