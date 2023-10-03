HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is serving up something for everyone on this Tasty Tuesday. This cooler, rainy weather is putting us in a cozy mood and finally feels a little more like Fall! Slowpokes is LIVE in studio serving up some festive Fall drinks.

And “Hear ye, Hear ye!” The 49th Annual Texas Renaissance Festival opens this weekend! His Majesty, The King is LIVE in studio!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens!

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.