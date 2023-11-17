HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has taken the show on the road. She’s LIVE at Authenticus, where they’re all about transforming ideas into immersive experiences.

Knowing that every day and every dollar counts, Authenticus services allows you to walk a 2D plan layout (in real size), with moveable furniture, viewable ceiling, and counter heights, and lets you confirm the design will fit your needs.

Authenticus also offers 3D High Definition Renderings and 3D Modeling Services, Augmented Reality option along with Mixed Reality (Virtual Reality Objects dropped into the Real World Environment) allows you to see and walk through your projected plan in our studio, at the current job site under construction, or at your future job site to ensure you are able to authenticate what you are thinking is what is being created, designed and built.

They’re also opening the studio up for events. Join Maggie as she immerses herself into this amazing new space.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

