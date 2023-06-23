HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has taken the show on the road to somewhere very colorful! Join her LIVE at Color Factory Houston!

The immersive and interactive art museum has a NEW installation: “A Royal (Disco) Ball.” The silent disco room invites guests to step into a royal purple crown room created to celebrate the most inimitable female artists from Texas. The silent disco’s playlist features the best of Selena, Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Lizzo and more. Guests can enjoy dancing under the glittery, disco ball sky, all while channeling good vibes and happiness from Texas’ female music royalty.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens!

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.