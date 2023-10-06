HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s Fall Y’all! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has taken the show on the road to Dewberry Farm.

Dewberry Farm is located in beautiful Brookshire, Texas, a short 45-minute drive from downtown Houston. Take the entire family out to the Fall Festival happening right now at Dewberry Farm. Guests can enjoy over 40 rides and attractions, barnyard animals, pumpkin patches and fall photo opportunities, as well as a huge, 8-acre HOUSTON ASTROS-themed corn maze.

Plus, when the lights go down at Dewberry Farm the SPOOKY fun begins! BOOriffic Nights is an ALL-AGES event…meaning there’s something for every age level and scare level.

Get tickets at Dewberryfarm.com. Right now use code BOO5 at checkout for $5 off each ticket!

