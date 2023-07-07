HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has taken the show on the road to kick off Latin Restaurant Weeks! Join her LIVE at Gusto Gourmet for the 5th Annual Latin Restaurant Weeks.

Latin Restaurant Weeks, the largest celebration of its kind, is from July 7 through July 21. The event will shine a spotlight on Latin chefs, restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, food trucks, and bakers across Greater Houston, providing them with a platform to showcase their unique offerings and share their stories with the community. Dozens of establishments are expected to participate and diners will have the opportunity to discover an array of new Latin American flavors.

Committed to giving back to the community, Latin Restaurant Weeks reached a significant milestone by granting $40,000 in grants to Feed The Soul Foundation participants and cohorts. LRW is an arm of the nonprofit organization, which supports marginalized entrepreneurs in the culinary industry by providing business development resources, scholarship opportunities, and emergency funding. Four Houston-based, Latin-owned restaurants will be awarded $10,000 each to invest in a sector within their business.

Join Maggie LIVE with this and more on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.