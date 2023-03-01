HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s Armed Forces Appreciation and Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is honoring our brave men and women. She’s LIVE with a special show!

On March 1, active members of the military in uniform and with a current military ID can get in free, along with four family members.

Spouses of actively serving military members currently deployed with a dependent ID plus four family members also get in free.

Visitors are encouraged to show their appreciation for the troops by wearing red, white and blue on Armed Forces Appreciation Day.

Join Maggie all this week as she broadcasts LIVE from The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo!

