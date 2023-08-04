HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s Friday, and you know what that means, Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe takes the show on the road.

It may be scorching hot but there’s a chill in the air at the Alley Theatre’s Summer Chills series. Join Maggie LIVE as she takes us behind the scenes at their production of Agatha Christie’s “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd”.

One of Agatha Christie’s best-known novels and voted the best crime novel ever by the British Crime Writers’ Association is turned into this murderous mystery for the stage. This twisty whodunit features extraordinary characters who holds secrets about blackmail and murder that only the detective Hercule Poirot can solve in the all-new adaptation.

For more and tickets, please visit: www.alleytheatre.org

