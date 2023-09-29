HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has dusted off her boots, and is taking the show on the road!

She’s LIVE at the 87th annual Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo in Rosenberg!

The 2023 fair at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds in Rosenberg begins Friday, Sept. 29 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 8.

The 10-day event includes the parade, rodeo, livestock show and live music, plus there’s a big carnival with rides for all ages and plenty of yummy fair food. For more and to get tickets, click here.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.