HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is taking the show on the road! Join her LIVE as she plays around at the Houston Toy Museum.

Located in The Heights on the historic 19th Street, you’ll find over 4,000 square feet of nostalgic toys! Join Maggie as she gets a sneak peek with owners Matt and Sara Broussard.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.