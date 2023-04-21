HOUSTON (KIAH) – Get ready for a wild time on Houston Happens with host Maggie Flecknoe. She’s taking the show on the road to celebrate Earth Day at the Houston Zoo!

This year the Houston Zoo and the City of Houston will have multiple activities for Zoo guests on Earth Day itself, Saturday, April 22nd. Join Zoo volunteers and Zoo Crew teens for conversations and activities at the Reflection Pool. Since Earth Day marks the opening of Texas’ critical spring peak migration period for birds, this year’s Earth Day activities are spotlighting how guests can help save birds in the wild.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

