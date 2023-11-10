HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has taken the show on the road. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, the Nutcracker Market is here!

Maggie is live at the 43rd Annual Nutcracker Market. Shop until you drop now through Sunday, November 12th. This year’s Market will feature more than 270 merchants, 30 of those are new merchants.

And you’re shopping for a good cause. Since its inception, Nutcracker Market has raised more than $85.5 million for Houston Ballet.

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is an annual fundraiser that allows shoppers to support Houston Ballet, its Academy, and scholarship programs.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

