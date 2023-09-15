HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s Friday and that mean Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has taken the show on the road.

She’s kicking of Hispanic Heritage Month with Mister McKinney and friends! Join her LIVE at The Heritage Society. The Heritage Society is partnering with the Houston chapter of LULAC to highlight the 60th anniversary of The Kennedys’ visit and the speeches at The Rice Hotel. This special indoor exhibit will also educate how November 21, 1963, was a celebration of recognition for Latinos during the Civil Rights Movement of 1954 – 1968.

Also, Mister McKinney is hosting FREE Hispanic Heritage bus tours Oct. 7th & 8th at 2pm & 3pm.

Join in on the celebrations and rich history! That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

