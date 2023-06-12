HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is starting your week off right!

In today’s top talkers check out the man who went viral after waking up in an overhead storage bin after his bachelor party in Ibiza. Plus, a man who spent 100 days under water!

We’re celebrating Juneteenth all this week with festivities and celebrations around town. The Almeda Emancipation Corridor Alliance is getting ready to kick off its Inaugural Juneteenth Celebrity Golf Tournament benefitting inner city students. NFL player and founder/host of the golf tournament, Michael Brockers, along with Rob Slater, a member of the Almeda Emancipation Corridor Alliance Foundation, are joining Maggie LIVE in studio with more.

Plus, we’re helping you find the best gifts for Father’s Day!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

