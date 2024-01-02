HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is starting off the new year with a new time! You can now wake up with her from 9-10 a.m.

And she has a great show to kick off 2024!

For most of us, a New Year brings a clean slate. A time to change bad habits or try something new. But a new study revealed 88% of those who set a New Year’s resolution fail. Licensed Professional Counselor, Dr. Shana D. Lewis joins us LIVE with some tips on how to have a successful year. Visit www.newyearnewyou2024.com for complete list of tips.

Nearly half of Americans make “exercising more” their top New Year’s resolution! Cliff Griffin, Head Coach with Orangetheory Fitness, joins us LIVE with more on how to make fitness goals and stick with them?

It’s Tasty Tuesday and in anticipation of the revered Epiphany, El Bolillo Bakery is offering Rosca de Reyes, a large brioche-style bread ring, adorned with vibrant pieces of dried fruit paste called Ate, a crunchy cookie topping known as pasta, and colorful sugars. The Rosca de Reyes is offered in tradition symbolizing the arrival of the Three Kings to honor the birth of baby Jesus. They’re LIVE serving up the delicious deets!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.