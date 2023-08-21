HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is starting your week off right.

We continue to get you ready for back-to-school with easy meal ideas and how to get your kids to actually eat their lunches!

And speaking of kids, we’re all looking for ways to entertain them but, it’s not easy in this extreme heat! Never fear, friend of the show, Lindsay, creator of “Littles on the Go” is back with some “cool” kid-friendly fun that we can enjoy in the air-conditioning!

On this Motivational Monday we’re joined by Elana Loftspring. The Houstonian learned she had NF — which causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body — at age 3. NF is “invisible” in that its victims can appear to be perfectly healthy — and it’s often overlooked.



At age 10, doctors found her brain tumor, which young Elana decided to name “Casey.” Since then, she’s had annual brain MRIs, missed long periods of school, bounced around from hospital to hospital, and taken part in a 3D whole-body photography project at Johns Hopkins. Elana is now working alongside the Children’s Tumor Foundation to raise awareness about her disease.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

