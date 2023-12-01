HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has taken the show on the road. Join her LIVE at the Alley Theatre as she takes us behind the scenes of A Christmas Carol.

Celebrate the holidays with the Alley’s hit new adaptation with colorful Victorian costumes, special effects, lively dancing, stunning sets, and just the right blend of Christmas carols. It is a dazzling Christmas feast with the beloved story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his miraculous transformation.

For tickets, please visit: www.alleytheatre.org

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

