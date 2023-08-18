HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s Friday, and that means Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has taken the show on the road!

The sky is the limit on today’s show! Join Maggie LIVE at Cosmic Air Adventure Park.

Cosmic Air Adventure Park is a family-owned indoor playground and trampoline park with locations around Houston, TX. Hosting kid’s birthday parties and events are what we do best! Everything is designed to make the birthday boy or girl shine on their special day while being easy on you and remaining affordable.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.