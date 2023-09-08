HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has taken the show on the road, as she does every Friday. Join her as she takes us to the Museum of Illusions.

Located at 5060 West Alabama St. within the Galleria mall, MOI invites Houstonians and out-of-town visitors alike to become immersed in a world of mind-bending wonders that will leave you mesmerized.

Encompassing 6,000 square feet that features over 60 exhibits, MOI Houston’s multi-faceted installations include, “Grand Illusions” – which serve as the concept’s primary attractions – include, among others, the Reversed Room, which will transfix visitors with a 180-degree change of perspective; the Tilted Room, where the surface is not quite as level as it initially appears; and the Vortex Tunnel, a pathway that provides a fun and exciting way for visitors to experience a different perception of reality. Additional perception-altering components spread throughout the exhibit area, include the Cloning Table’s confounding take on the concept of replication; and the Beuchet Chair and its spell-binding magical elements.

Engaging the local art community, the Museum of Illusions has collaborated with Houston-based artist Donkeeboy (Alex Roman Jr.) to cultivate two works of art that are bursting with color, imagination, and his trademark style that remixes pop culture.

Museum of Illusions will be open Sundays to Thursdays from 10 am to 9 pm, and Fridays to Saturdays from 10 am – 10 pm. The ticket prices range from $23 to $30. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit MoIHouston.com or follow along on Instagram at @museumofillusions_houston.

