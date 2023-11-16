HOUSTON (KIAH) — Thanksgiving is a week away and Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has plenty of content for you to “gobble” up.

CW39 Houston’s Seth Kovar is live at Hobby Airport with a look at the busy holiday travel season.

Speaking of Thanksgiving it’s a time to give thanks, and give back. Big Chef Bowie Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit founded by Houston Chef Don Bowie, is proud to announce its Third Annual Holiday Turkey Bowl Fundraiser to benefit the organization’s holiday food and toy drive! Chef Bowie is live in studio with more.

We’re also breaking down the hottest holiday gift ideas.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

