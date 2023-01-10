HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is back with a full show.

Starting with today’s top talkers. Looks like the TCU Horned Frogs aren’t the only ones who lost to the Georgia Bulldogs. Did you hear what Shaq has to eat now? Let’s just say it sounds like a frog is going to be in his throat…literally! Not to mention, Mattress Mack lost his $3-million TCU bet.

Plus, Celebrity Interior Designer & TV Host, Jenny Marrs joins Maggie LIVE to chat about designing the perfect sleep environment.

And Emmy Award-Winning Consumer-Tech Columnist and TV Host Jennifer Jolly is back for her 13th year giving you an inside look at the hottest new gadgets and tech tools from the most influential tech event in the world, CES 2023.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.