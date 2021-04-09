Houston Happens – Maggie Flecknoe and Star Harvey get into the “swing” of baseball season

HOUSTON (CW39) Today we celebrate the Houston Astros doing it #fortheH and winning “in the H” during the home opener on this edition of Houston Happens with Maggie Flecknoe and Star Harvey from 9:30-10am on April 10, 2021.

Maggie takes a swing at finding out what it takes to become a professional baseball player.

She also catches up with the Astros Shooting Stars, dancing her way into the game.

What would your walk up song be? Maggie asks the ladies. Maggie and Star work on their dance routine in this edition!

Now that fans are able to attend games, the ladies also have what you need to know before attending a game at Minute Maid Park.

And! It’s FINALLY the weekend. Star has your weekend forecast and it’s a WINNING one!

Maggie also checks in with Vic Fields, the owner of Chicken Headz to highlight Houston Black Restaurant Week. How did he get the idea and his start?

MUST SEE – Cakesicles from LeDuc Chocolates. Watch the video to see the ladies BREAK into the sweet items on set!