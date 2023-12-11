HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is starting a new week off right!

Starting with today’s top talker. Did you see Patrick Mahomes lose it after Chiefs fall to Bills? We’re serving up why he was so upset and why he may need a new helmet.

Did you hear Tony Romo’s slip during the broadcast? See why Swifites are going crazy!

In today’s tech smart, Rich Demuro shares his top holiday gadgets!

A little girl’s doll took a journey across the world and it was all thanks to the help of a Texas man. This story will definitely warm your heart.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.