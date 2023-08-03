HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s a filled show with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe.

We are proud to be part of the Mayor’s 13th Annual Back to School Fest! The Mayor’s office joins us LIVE to talk about Saturday’s event and also find out how you can meet the CW39 Houston family.

Summer is in full bloom and the Houston Plant Market has a new Summer Market Series at M-K-T. They’re LIVE in studio with all of the details.

Plus, friends of the show, Jax Grill are LIVE in studio! They have partnered with country singer Rich O’Toole for a summer concert series. Now through Aug. 24, Jax will host free, live country music every Thursday from 6 p.m. until late on its expansive covered patio.

Singer-songwriter Paige Lewis will kick off each Thursday night performing alongside a rotating cast of the city’s best pickers before the week’s headlining act takes the stage. She’s also performing LIVE in studio.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

