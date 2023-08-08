HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is serving up quite the show on this Tasty Tuesday.

She’s serving up today’s top talkers. From a monkey on the loose in a Houston neighborhood, to Wayne Brady coming out as pansexual.

With back-to-school right around the corner, consumers nationwide are looking for new strategies and time-saving tips! Grocery & Culinary Expert Rachel Bukowski of Whole Foods Market shares info about NEW options for at-home delivery in all 50 states.

Meet the artist behind the iconic “Greeting from Houston” mural, Daniel Anguilu as he revamps it in partnership with NewQuest properties.

And on this Tasty Tuesday we’re joined by the owner and chef of Kriti Kitchen, Mary Cuclis. In 2020, Mary founded Kriti to begin her adventure as a private chef and caterer for the

Houston area. She draws from her Greek heritage and knowledge of various cuisines to

savor the singular deliciousness of nurtured, seasonal produce. In 2022, Mary opened her brick and mortar, Kriti Kitchen. A café that offers homestyle Greek cooking, prepared meals to take home as well as catering services.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

