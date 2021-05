HOUSTON (CW39) President Joe Biden is charging full speed ahead with plans to bolster the economy through his infrastructure plan and the American families plan.

President Joe Biden says the $1.8 trillion dollar American families plan will help students…parents and teachers as well bring the country back to the top. He call's it, "a once in a generation investment in our families," and says it's, "the investment we need to win the competition. the competition with other nations."