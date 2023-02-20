HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is starting your week off right!

We’re celebrating National Love Your Pet Day! Also, find out how you can find a pup find their “furever” home! We also have the most popular pet names.

February is International Boost Self-Esteem Month, an annual event dedicated to improving self-esteem among people across the globe. Houston psychotherapist Jill Robin Payne joins Maggie LIVE to speak more about boosting self-esteem, especially for young girls.

Emily Kaufman, aka the Travel Mom and lifestyle expert, Tommy Didario, are back “cruising”.

Plus, you’re in store for a sweet treat on this Motivational Monday! A local mom turns her pandemic baking into a new cookie shop. Tracey Jones, owner of Milk Mustache, joins Maggie LIVE in studio.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

