HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is back after celebrating her daughter’s first birthday. And she has a show filled with guests and hot topics.

CW39 Houston’s Seth Kovar has the latest on the Houston Astros as they trail the Texas Rangers 2-0, after losing yesterday at home.

The incredible non-profit, LueWish grants wishes to women who are experiencing life altering issues due to cancer, heart disease and domestic violence. The Founder, Hilda Marcel, joins Maggie LIVE in studio on how you can get involved and attend the Women and Wishes Prayer Breakfast.

He’s one of the internet’s most followed transformational coaches and thought leaders, Houston’s own Garrain Jones. He joins Maggie LIVE in studio with more on his journey and the inspiration behind his book, Change Your Mindset, Change Your Life.

Plus, we’re celebrating National Pasta Day with Montrose gem Ostia. Prepared fresh in-house, Chef Travis has mastered the perfect pasta. Known for their rotating menu, Chef Travis has prepared a special pasta for this well-loved holiday, enjoy the Rock Shrimp Spaghetti ($32) made with a delicious fermented chile butter, offering a fusion of flavors. Ostia’s menu also features an array of seasonal pastas such as Gnocchi with cherry tomato, corn and parmigiano, or the Bucatini Carbonara.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.