HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is serving up a full show on this Tasty Tuesday.

August is National Sandwich month and we’re celebrating with Bread Zeppelin. Watch as they take a locally baked artisan baguette, toast it to perfection, pull out the soft insides and stuff it full of your customized chopped salad. Maggie is doing it LIVE on air.

And we’re helping you get ready to go back-to-school! Elizabeth Werner, a lifestyle expert joins us today to share some great educational toys, school supplies, and even some tasty lunch options!

Also, CW39 is joining forces with the YMCA & HEB for “Operation Backpack”. We have all of the details on how you can donate and make a difference in a young person’s life.

That and more is headed your way om Houston Happens.

