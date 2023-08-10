HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is serving up quite the show today!

On a serious note, our hearts ache for the people of Hawaii. Catastrophic wildfires continue to burn across Maui, leaving at least 36 dead. If you would like to help, the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation started a Maui Strong Fund to support residents affected by the wildfires, which firefighting crews continue to battle in Lahaina, Pulehu/Kīhei and Upcountry areas. Donations can be made at www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong.

Maui United Way is accepting donations to its Maui Fire and Disaster Relief fund at https://mauiunitedway.org/disasterrelief.

In lighter topics, it’s National S’mores Day and who better to celebrate with than the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto! In honor of S’mores Day this year, Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council is sharing s’mores recipes that incorporate popular Girl Scout cookies. They’re LIVE in studio.

And Yonutz offers a delicious twist on the dessert, with its S’moreo SMASHED™ Donut. They’re serving up the delicious gooey treat LIVE in studio.

Not to mention, it’s Houston Restaurant Weeks and Daily Gather is LIVE in studio with their delicious menu and why it’s so important to participate. Chef Brandi Key is also making their infamous Deviled Eggs. She shared the recipe with our viewers. Find it here.

