“Houston Happens” – National Teacher Appreciation Day, May the 4th forecast

HOUSTON (CW39) North Houston District is bringing folks together in the First Tuesday Community Walk for fitness on May 4th. Residents are encouraged to meet one another and explore the District`s ever-expanding trail and park system, with nearly 60 acres of green space and six miles of trails.

The scenic two-mile walk will start at Tom Wussow Park and wind along Greens Bayou past City View Park, down to Jack Drake Park. The Community Walks also provide opportunities to meet local law enforcement officers, both city and county, who are key to the North Houston District`s safety and security programs and work to make personal connections in the community.