HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe starts off with the latest on the potential for severe weather.

If you feel like you’re hitting a wall on gift ideas, have no fear! Tech Life Expert Stephanie Humphrey has her “Gotta-Have-It-Gifts” to help ease that shopping stress away!

Are you wishing for a holiday miracle that involves less stress and more savings? Well, Lifestyle expert, Carmen Ordonez, is also here to make that dream come true and offer some tips for a holly, jolly, and financially savvy celebration.

And we’re decking the halls and droppin’ the beat with DJ Kelz. She’s LIVE in studio with more on A Better Stream’s “Retro Christmas Bash”.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.