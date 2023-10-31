HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has a spooktacular show in store for everyone on this Halloween.

It’s Halloween and tasty Tuesday, so who better to celebrate with than Midtown Dessert Bar, Sugar Frk. Sugar Frk is offering hands-on interactive experiences like “Mommy and Me Cookie Decorating”, where moms and kids can get creative and enjoy a fun-filled day of cookie decorating and tea together! Maggie is decorating Halloween cookies with Chelsea Geegan and her daughter Alani.

Happy HallowSTEAM! Maggie’s next guest is so cute and smart, it’s scary! Friend of the show, Krissy and her mom, Crystal of, Mommy and Me: The Listers is live with some spooky science experiments.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.