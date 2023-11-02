HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is joined by some great guests today.

Now that Halloween is over instead of throwing away your kids costumes donate them! This year, Camp For All, a nonprofit that transforms the world for children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs, is asking Houstonians to drop off their new or very gently-used Halloween costumes to Sesh Coworking (2808 Caroline Street Suite 100 Houston, TX 77004) now through November 10. All of the costumes donated will be added to the costume closet at Camp For All for campers to enjoy for years to come. They’re joining us LIVE in studio with details.

Flame Bearers is changing how women athlete’s stories are told. It’s the first global storytelling platform for women Olympians and Paralympians. We’re joined by the Founder, Jamie Mittelman.

In today’s entertainment report, Doug Kolk reports on the dramatic World War 2 limited series from Netflix, that stars a blind actress.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

