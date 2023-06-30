HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is starting your Fourth of July and holiday weekend off with a “bang”!

In today’s top talkers Maggie unveils the officially licensed, limited-edition bobbleheads of “Wheel of Fortune” stars Pat Sajak and Vanna White from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum!

Also, check out a Florida woman’s close encounter with a shark while paddleboarding!

And we’re getting ready for Shell Freedom Over Texas, Houston’s official Fourth of July celebration! We have a full preview from Susan Christian, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Special Events.

Sterling “Big Poppa” Ball is back showing us how to grill his infamous Tyson ribs!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.