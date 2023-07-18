HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has a fun-filled show for you!

She’s serving up a lot of celeb gossip in today’s top talkers. Taylor Swift now has more number one albums than any other woman in history! She also is having a huge impact on the economy!

Meanwhile, singer Miranda Lambert is having a negative impact on fans! She called out fans at her concert for taking a selfie!

Also, you won’t believe all of the stars headed to splitsville! We have the scoop!

Speaking of scoop, it’s Tasty Tuesday and we’re screaming for ICE CREAM! July is National Ice Cream Month! The cool part about this month is that it’s also National Disability Pride Month. Howdy Homemade Ice Cream is celebrating this month in a major way as they are one of the most sought out ice cream shop in Katy and 90% of their staff consist of those with disabilities. They’re joining Maggie LIVE in studio.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.