HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is counting down until kickoff! The AFC South Champion Houston Texans will host the Cleveland Browns this Saturday, Jan. 13 at 3:30 p.m. at NRG Stadium for the Playoff game.

And there “ain’t no party like a Houston Happens party!” We have a preview of the official watch party and tailgate at Bar 5015. DJ Aggravated is getting us hyped up LIVE in studio. Bartender Richo is shaking things up and serving up some specials. Not to mention we have celeb rapper Kyleon and XO.

Also, we’re kicking it with the MVP of sneaker art! Ranard Hardman aka Nard Got Sole is LIVE in studio with some of his custom Texans kicks!

There’s a lot going on in Houston this weekend. The city’s largest single day sporting event is this Sunday, The Houston Marathon. We have the inspiring story of two runners participating Rodel Allen Enderez and Angelica Justiniano.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9 – 10 a.m. on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.