HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is getting us into the holiday spirit!

For 15 years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) has orchestrated the Santa Project, ensuring joy for children and teens across the Greater Houston area, especially those facing financial struggles during the holiday season. We’re a proud media sponsor once again. We’re LIVE with ways that you can help grant holiday wishes.

And how many gift options do you know of that offer holiday cheer and provide meals for our neighbors in need during the holiday season? Houston Food Bank’s Holiday Cards with Hope do just that!

The Houston Food Bank’s holiday card program makes gift-giving easy, all while providing food for better lives. When you make a $10 holiday card donation in honor of friends, family, colleagues, clients or anyone special to you, the Houston Food Bank will send them a card on your behalf. Holiday Cards with Hope are perfect for Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanzaa, New Year’s and everything in between! They’re LIVE with details.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.