HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is serving up a wide array of guests, topics and talkers, on this Tasty Tuesday.

In today’s top talker, she’s breaking down the “Taylor Effect” after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce did a hard launch of their budding romance. You won’t believe how many of his jerseys have sold, and tickets sales for upcoming games.

We continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month on this Tasty Tuesday. Our friends from Picos, Arnaldo and Monica Richards are LIVE serving up Mexico’s National Dish.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.