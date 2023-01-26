HOUSTON (KIAH) – Good morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has something for everyone in today’s show.

From today’s top talkers, to weather and a new kidcast!

Plus, we’re talking ways to boost our metabolism and scientifically based supplements to support cellular energy production, with Dr. Nicole Avena, a Consultant for Jarrow Formulas.

And we’re celebrating National Chocolate Cake Day, early, with Any Mini Dessert Cakes! Any Mini Dessert Cakes, a family-owned, premium dessert bar in the Copperfield area of Houston, is giving chocolate lovers cause for celebration this week with a FREE slice of their decadent chocolate cake on Friday, January 27th, in honor of National Chocolate Cake Day!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

