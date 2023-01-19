HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe’s show is “poppin”! It’s National Popcorn Day and we have ways that you can celebrate at the movies.

Also, Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for its private jet! It’s quite a sweet gig!

Plus, Friday is National Cheese Lover’s Day and we’re celebrating early with Houston fave, Twisted Grilled Cheese. Twisted Grilled Cheese Gourmet Sandwich Bar will be offering their savory “5 Cheese Classic” Grilled Cheese for just $5 from 11am-11pm at their restaurant locations in Houston (5555 Washington Ave.) and Katy (24811 Katy Freeway, #100) in honor of the national holiday just for cheese lovers!

And they throw dope sneaker events tailored for women. Maggie is “kicking it” with the founder of Her Grails.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.