HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has a wide array of guests and topics on today’s show.

Starting off with a hilarious top talker! You have to see the viral TikTok video of sisters banding together to fix their little sister’s hair, after she cut bangs, the day before picture day!

Also, 12-time Olympic medalist, Natalie Coughlin joins us, to talk about how we can get a “gold” when it comes to preparing our kids for back-to-school.

For all the good Artificial Intelligence — AI — can do, like write music or plan an amazing vacation in seconds — it’s also giving scammers and hackers a massive boost to swindle people online. Consumer tech-life columnist Jennifer Jolly is here with details on the latest scams, and what you can do about them.

We’re also sharing some great Fall home improvement and designs with Lauren Makk. Plus, Zerorez carpet cleaning is here to help us clean our carpets and tile floors, for less!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.