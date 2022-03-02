HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Happens is live at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo all week to celebrate its return after being cancelled the last two years due to the pandemic.

Host Maggie Flecknoe will be LIVE as we celebrate Armed Forces Appreciation Day. Each year Maggie helps serve BBQ to nearly 1800 active service men and women and their families.

Its a fun filled show! See you at 9:30am on Houston Happens!

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens.