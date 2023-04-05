HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is helping get us over the “hump”.

You don’t want to miss today’s top talker about a special Texas “Swifty” who got the ultimate surprise during the singer’s Arlington concert.

It’s Wellness Wednesday and Source Vital, a local company which started in 1989, is sharing some amazing products that are 100 percent naturally-derived and handcrafted.

Also, Disc Golf has seen a lot of growth, and there’s an exciting tournament happening in our area, next weekend. The Von Dohlen – Central Houston Spring Classic. Maggie even learned how to play! For more on Houston Disc Golf courses and tournaments, visit here.

Plus, we have a look at the potential severe weather the next few days.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.