HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is starting your week off right!

In today’s top talkers she’s talking Texans and Astros.

It’s also, Motivational Monday and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. We have a special interview with Shauna Rae, a reality TV star and childhood cancer survivor who, at 24 years old, continues to live in her adolescent body after treatments prevented her from typical growth. Shauna is known for her small size and big personality that let’s viewers know about her challenging life. She is teaming with Dr. James Klosky, Director of Psychology & Neuropsychology at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center in Atlanta.

We’re also joined by a local mom, who is not only balancing being a mom of three young girls, she’s a party and home décor expert and now a children’s book author. Meredith Staggers, Founder of Cake and Confetti is LIVE to discuss the release of her children’s book, “You’re Invited!”

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

