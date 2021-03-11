Houston’s largest mural ‘Zero Hunger’ goes up in downtown

HOUSTON – Houston’s largest mural is being painted in downtown. But it tackles an even larger issue, food insecurity during the pandemic.

Internationally known muralist Dragon76, is behind the work of art located on the west side of the Hampton Inn and Suites Downtown. It’s his largest mural to date, 13,000 square feet.

Dragon76 is working in conjunction with Street Art for Mankind on a project of the World Food Program USA, in support of the mission of the United Nations World Food Programme, which was awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. Teaming up with the Kellogg Company, the organizations are creating a series of murals around the United States dedicated to “Zero Hunger,” one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Houston is the second mural in the series!

The Houston mural depicts young children dressing up with food packaging scraps and cans reused as embellishments. The children’s facial expressions and their creativity with limited resources reinforce hope to reach a “Zero Hunger” world by 2030.

The mural will be complete on March 14th and will officially be the largest mural in Houston.