It’s Fall Y’all! Have some festive fun at Dewberry Farm

BROOKSHIRE, Texas – It’s officially Fall Y’all! Have some family fun at Dewberry Farm’s 19th annual Fall Festival. It officially starts on Saturday, September 26th.

There’s plenty to “Dew”. Enjoy more than 50 attractions and activities, including a pumpkin patch and corn maze! And for the adults enjoy wine and beer in the BierGarten this year! Social distancing measures are being taken due to COVID-19. But the coronavirus won’t take away Dewberry Farm’s spirit.

For more, please visit: https://dewberryfarm.com/

